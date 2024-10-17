ORG Partners LLC Has $39,000 Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Udine Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 266.0% in the 1st quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,509,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,888 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $9,151,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $8,697,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,135,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,228,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $39.32 on Thursday. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

