ORG Partners LLC Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 869.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 20.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Shares of BA opened at $154.86 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $146.02 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a PE ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

