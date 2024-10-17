ORG Partners LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 186.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.50.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,374.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,197 shares of company stock worth $21,326,894. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $406.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.06. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

