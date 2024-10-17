ORG Partners LLC Has $67,000 Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 4,274.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 811,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 792,822 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Mplx by 53.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,826,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 639,851 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,825,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $631,435,000 after purchasing an additional 353,324 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.1% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,224,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,148,000 after buying an additional 255,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,200,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,144,000 after buying an additional 201,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MPLX opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 32.68%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

