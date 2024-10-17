ORG Partners LLC Has $79,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.3% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus upped their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $991.46.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,015.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $909.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $834.95. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $1,019.22. The firm has a market cap of $150.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,042 shares of company stock worth $56,857,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

