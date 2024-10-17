ORG Partners LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FXI opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

