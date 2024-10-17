ORG Partners LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the second quarter worth $336,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 48,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FRDM opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Company Profile

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

