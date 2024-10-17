ORG Partners LLC Raises Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 396.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $93.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

