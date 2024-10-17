ORG Partners LLC Sells 22,900 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 96.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.3% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 26.6% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

NYSE:BTI opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $39.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BTI

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.