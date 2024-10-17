ORG Partners LLC Sells 266 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $82.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $88.10.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

