ORG Partners LLC Sells 320 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE D opened at $60.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $60.72.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on D

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

