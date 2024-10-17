ORG Partners LLC Sells 42 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 83.3% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,262.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $289.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.02 and its 200 day moving average is $241.56. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $289.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

