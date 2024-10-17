ORG Partners LLC Sells 518 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 89.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 223.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Gartner by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $531.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $497.87 and its 200 day moving average is $466.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $534.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $214,243.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,411.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $214,243.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,411.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,051.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

