ORG Partners LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ARM by 551.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,790,000 after buying an additional 490,415 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ARM by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in ARM by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after acquiring an additional 83,400 shares during the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of ARM by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 238,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,523,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America raised ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen upgraded ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $152.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.74. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $188.75. The firm has a market cap of $159.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.04.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

