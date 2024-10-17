ORG Partners LLC Takes $53,000 Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,353,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,353,000 after acquiring an additional 873,407 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 232.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 486,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 340,563 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 34.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 275,175 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NYSE BRSP opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $8.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is -116.36%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

