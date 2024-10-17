ORG Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,483 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $34,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.2 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $53.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average of $46.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $57.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

