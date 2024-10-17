Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera Sells 1,993,571 Shares

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONTGet Free Report) insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,993,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £2,830,870.82 ($3,696,618.99).

Shares of ONT opened at GBX 143.30 ($1.87) on Thursday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 229.40 ($3.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 139.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 118.73. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -716.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 282 ($3.68) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Nanopore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 235.50 ($3.08).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

