Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 1.22. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,015.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPBI. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $720,691.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,888.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $265,748.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,014.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $720,691.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,888.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

