Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 122.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,138 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,021,000 after purchasing an additional 141,719 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Frank D. Lee bought 8,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,186.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,176 shares of company stock worth $136,240 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ PCRX opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.82. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $35.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $178.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.31 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile
Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.
