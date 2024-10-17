Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $219.00 to $242.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Packaging Co. of America traded as high as $221.35 and last traded at $220.73, with a volume of 24362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.98.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.55.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.