Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Position Cut by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 342 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $163.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.28. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $275.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.27, for a total value of $308,626.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,008,108 shares in the company, valued at $476,093,253.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.27, for a total transaction of $308,626.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,008,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,093,253.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,669,140. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

