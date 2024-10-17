Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.17.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $303,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,010,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,117,539.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $303,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,010,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,117,539.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total transaction of $1,853,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,990,547.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,669,140. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $163.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $275.67.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

