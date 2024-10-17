Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,310,000 after acquiring an additional 700,499 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Paycor HCM by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,429,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,233,000 after purchasing an additional 213,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.14 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycor HCM

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $52,196.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,476.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

