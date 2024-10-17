Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 14,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 337,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,310,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,619,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 81,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20,517.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,884,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $750,646,000 after buying an additional 3,865,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Itau BBA Securities cut Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.78.

AMZN opened at $186.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

