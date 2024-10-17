Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

PR stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 4.32.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,288.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,088,000 after buying an additional 19,847,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 480.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,924,000 after buying an additional 5,012,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,048,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,585,000 after buying an additional 4,497,184 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 5,900,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 16,359.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,473,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,923 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

