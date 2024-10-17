Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.92 and traded as high as C$15.44. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$15.21, with a volume of 952,847 shares trading hands.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEY shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.92.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$256.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$257.10 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 32.88%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is 85.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 21,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total transaction of C$298,620.00. In related news, Director Michael Macbean sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.86, for a total value of C$453,138.50. Also, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total transaction of C$298,620.00. Insiders sold a total of 240,240 shares of company stock worth $3,496,683 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.