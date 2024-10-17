PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLHY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of FLHY opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

