PFG Advisors Sells 978 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $959.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,665,213.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,987,866.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,665,213.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,213 shares in the company, valued at $168,987,866.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,535 shares of company stock valued at $51,396,728 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $904.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $899.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $805.38. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.86, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

