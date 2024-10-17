Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,552 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.07 billion, a PE ratio of -494.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

