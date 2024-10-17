Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 169,454 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 830,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 226,611 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 590,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 516,367 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,202,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 167,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.22. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.25 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.97%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

