Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND opened at $93.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day moving average is $92.03. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.