Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $124.42 and traded as high as $126.68. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $124.89, with a volume of 7,842 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $614.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.93 and a 200 day moving average of $124.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLPC. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the second quarter worth approximately $573,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 82.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 37.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

