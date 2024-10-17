Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 38,000 Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globalstar news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,278,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,951.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,418,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,431.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,278,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,951.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GSAT opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. On average, analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

