Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 797 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 797 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 70.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 41.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Littelfuse by 37.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.75.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,522.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,369,057.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,522.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,028 shares of company stock worth $4,356,035. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $256.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.33. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.07%.

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.