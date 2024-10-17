Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHW stock opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.51. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

