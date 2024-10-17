Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 278 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 356.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 167.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

ELS opened at $70.01 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average is $66.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,575,398.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,705,886.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,188.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,575,398.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,808 shares of company stock worth $6,348,011. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.