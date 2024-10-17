Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 371 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 673.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 635,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,481,000 after purchasing an additional 553,337 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,466,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,063.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 161,820 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 17.4% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 899,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,017,000 after acquiring an additional 133,607 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 36.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,195,000 after acquiring an additional 94,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,547.83. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,559.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,547.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $289,026.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,360.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MTN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.22.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN stock opened at $171.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.24. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.14 and a 52-week high of $236.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 147.26%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

