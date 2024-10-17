Procyon Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,461 Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $581,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,889,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 49.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 238.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 34,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $52.39.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $132.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.62 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 87.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAIN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

