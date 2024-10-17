Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 76,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

ARKK opened at $47.68 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

