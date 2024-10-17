Procyon Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.14.

KMB opened at $145.94 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.63 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.13.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.71%.

In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

