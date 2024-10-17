Procyon Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,626,000 after acquiring an additional 142,591 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 43.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $346.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $357.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.21 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEDP. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

