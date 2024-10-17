Procyon Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.5% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,963,149.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at $41,963,149.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR opened at $219.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.73 and a 1-year high of $224.32. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

