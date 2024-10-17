Procyon Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $97.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.59. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.57 and a 12-month high of $97.26. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

