Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLAB. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 185.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,489,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,462,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 284.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on SLAB. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $97,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,015,725. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $115.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.19. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $154.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.29.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.18 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

