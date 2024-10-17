Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BlackLine alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,380,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,662,000 after purchasing an additional 642,772 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BlackLine by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,076,000 after purchasing an additional 229,151 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 404,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,299,000 after buying an additional 116,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth about $15,128,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3,945.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after buying an additional 259,274 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine Stock Up 1.2 %

BlackLine stock opened at $58.29 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.43, a PEG ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Barbara Whye sold 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $279,709.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,471.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, Director Barbara Whye sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $279,709.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,471.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,794 shares of company stock worth $6,713,879 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BlackLine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Read Our Latest Report on BL

BlackLine Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.