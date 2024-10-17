Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908,981.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Down 0.3 %

Jabil stock opened at $123.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.55. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

