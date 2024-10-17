Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. City State Bank grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 26.6% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 155,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 33,156 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 91.0% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE:BTI opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BTI

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.