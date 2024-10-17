Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc increased its position in Amcor by 2,741.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 47,164,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,644,000 after buying an additional 45,504,608 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $155,438,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amcor by 356.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,826 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amcor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,604,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amcor by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,721,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,989,000 after buying an additional 1,527,492 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Down 0.8 %

AMCR stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Amcor had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

