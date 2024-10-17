Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SWK opened at $106.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day moving average is $93.23. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -475.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.13.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

