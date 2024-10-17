Procyon Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $135.15 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.55.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $5,403,099.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,378.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $5,403,099.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,378.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 600,356 shares of company stock valued at $79,180,338. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

